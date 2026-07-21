Tripura LoP seeks judicial probe into DGP Anurag Dhankar's death, questions circumstances behind alleged suicide

Tripura Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chowdhury has demanded a judicial inquiry into the death of Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar, questioning the circumstances that may have led the state's top police officer to allegedly take the extreme step.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, the CPI(M) leader said the incident cannot be viewed in isolation and should be examined in the context of what he described as the "abnormal situation" prevailing in Tripura over the past eight years.

Chowdhury alleged that democratic and constitutional rights have been eroded in the state and claimed that the rule of law has weakened. He said that while ordinary citizens are free to express their concerns, senior police and administrative officials working within a disciplined service are often unable to speak openly.

The Leader of the Opposition further claimed that he had spoken to Dhankar on several occasions in recent months regarding certain incidents and alleged that the DGP had appeared "deeply distressed and uncomfortable."

Stating that these circumstances have raised serious questions, Chowdhury called for a judicial probe headed by a sitting judge of the Tripura High Court to ensure a fair and transparent investigation.

He said such an inquiry would demonstrate the state government's sincerity in uncovering the truth. Chowdhury also expressed a lack of confidence in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, alleging that the agency has become a political tool of the ruling party.

The opposition leader further questioned the BJP-led state government and Chief Minister, saying the death of the state's highest-ranking police officer has raised serious concerns and that the public deserves clear answers.

The state government has not responded to the allegations made by the Leader of the Opposition.

Dhankar, a 1994-batch IPS officer, was found dead in the washroom of his office at the Tripura Police Headquarters on Monday. A preliminary post-mortem examination indicated death due to hanging, and the state government has registered a case of unnatural death. Authorities have said the investigation will proceed in accordance with the law.