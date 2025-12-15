Tripura LoP seeks removal of tribal welfare minister over alleged inflammatory remarks against TMP

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Tripura Assembly, Jitendra Chaudhury, on Monday, December 15 demanded the immediate removal of Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma from the Manik Saha-led Cabinet, alleging that the minister made unconstitutional and inflammatory remarks targeting the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), a key ally of the ruling BJP.

The Tipra Motha Party (TMP), along with the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), is a junior partner in the NDA government in the state.

Chaudhury’s demand follows a statement allegedly made by Debbarma during a rally in Agartala on December 13, where the minister reportedly threatened TMP leaders and supporters, stating that he would “rip them apart like chicken” if they failed to curb what he described as “hooliganism.”

Notably, Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, and cabinet ministers Sushanta Chowdhury and Tinku Roy were present at the event where the remarks were allegedly made.

In a video statement released on social media, Chaudhury strongly condemned Debbarma’s remarks, terming them “totally unconstitutional and inflammatory,” and asserted that such statements amount to a cognisable offence.

“The manner in which Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma threatened to rip apart TMP leaders and workers like chicken is unacceptable and violates constitutional norms. I strongly condemn this statement,” Chaudhury said.

While acknowledging that political parties may hold differing views regarding the alleged aggressive activities of the TMP, the LoP emphasised that a sitting minister has no authority to issue threats or make incendiary remarks against any political party.

Chaudhury urged Governor N. Indrasena Reddy and Chief Minister Manik Saha to take immediate action by removing Debbarma from the Cabinet, warning that failure to do so could further destabilise the already tense political atmosphere in the state.

“If immediate action is not taken, the political environment in Tripura, which is already contaminated, will deteriorate further,” he cautioned.