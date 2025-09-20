Tripura LoP slams BJP, calls them cowards after vandalism of CPIM office

Tripura Leader of Opposition and CPIM state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury on Saturday launched an attack on the ruling BJP, terming them cowards, and said that their movement would continue till they don’t oust the saffron party from power.



The LoP’s reaction came after he visited a CPIM local committee party office located in the Pratapgarh area of Agartala city, which was allegedly vandalized by the BJP using a bulldozer.

After visiting the party office, the LoP said that the Pratapgarh local committee office was vandalized by BJP-backed miscreants.



“They used a bulldozer and vandalized it. It was around 2 pm when they vandalized the office. It was a preplanned attack on our office. The barbarism of RSS and BJP in Tripura has reached its peak. By giving false promises, they have come into power, and for the last seven years, this BJP government is looting people. There are no democratic rights, no law and order. People are now coming out against their misrule,” the CPIM leader said.



He said that BJP is now trying to escape during their end of destruction.





“They are cowards and they don’t have the courage to come in broad daylight, and that is why they came in the middle of the night and vandalized the office. This is what is known as good governance and development. This is the example of development. They are killing democracy each and every day. We will protest it, and our movement will continue till we don’t oust BJP. They can’t suppress us by launching attacks like cowards. We will go to the police and will provide all necessary documents,” he added.