Tripura LoP slams BJP over attack on Trinamool office, calls it ‘dark chapter’ in state politics

Tripura Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury on October 9 accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attacking the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) office in Agartala, calling the incident a “political crime” and an “assault on democracy.”

Chaudhury, who also serves as the CPI(M) state secretary, said the incident reflected growing intolerance toward opposition voices in the state. “The harassment of AITC leaders at MBB Airport by not allowing them to use their vehicle is a clear sign of autocracy and marks a dark chapter in the political history of Tripura,” he said.

According to Chaudhury, violence against opposition parties has been a recurring issue since 2018. He alleged that BJP workers have frequently targeted offices of rival parties and even used bulldozers to damage them. “The ruling party attacks whoever they dislike, whenever they want. During Durga Puja, on one night alone, five party offices were vandalised and ransacked, including one in Agartala,” he claimed.

He further stated that the recent attack on the Trinamool Congress office took place “in front of the Tripura Police,” and accused the government of failing to ensure the safety of visiting TMC leaders who came to inspect the damaged property.

“To inspect the attacked office, Trinamool Congress leaders arrived in Tripura after informing the state government in advance. The government was responsible for their security, but what we witnessed was shameful. The rented car meant for them was blocked by ruling party goons, forcing them to wait for a long time,” Chaudhury said.

While condemning incidents of political violence in West Bengal as well, Chaudhury maintained that harassment of TMC leaders in Tripura was “completely autocratic” and “unacceptable in a democracy.”

He urged the state government to stop what he described as politically motivated attacks and to uphold democratic norms in Tripura’s political landscape.