Tripura LoP slams CAA extension, terms law ‘unconstitutional and divisive’

CPI(M) Politburo member and Leader of Opposition in Tripura, Jitendra Chaudhury, on September 6 came down heavily on the Union government for extending the cut-off date under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He termed the move a “conspiracy to divide people on religious lines” and demanded its immediate repeal.

Chaudhury argued that the CAA stands in violation of the Constitution, as no law in India can be framed on the basis of religion. He accused the BJP-led Centre of enacting “extra-constitutional laws” with an aim to polarize communities.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his department enacted CAA with December 31, 2014, as the cut-off mark. Now, the government has extended it to December 31, 2024. This is nothing but an attempt to push the boundaries of division for electoral gains,” Chaudhury alleged.

Referring to the latest notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the CPI(M) leader pointed out that refugees without valid travel documents have been exempted from punishment. While the original Act allowed minority groups who entered India on or before December 31, 2014, to apply for citizenship, the new order ensures that those who entered up to the end of 2024 will not face legal action.

“This extension is nothing but an attempt to manipulate the cut-off date to cross the voting line in the coming days,” he claimed.

Highlighting Tripura’s long history of infiltration, Chaudhury said the problem persists despite the deployment of the Border Security Force (BSF) and fencing along the international border. He further alleged that corrupt practices among some government employees have worsened the issue.

“Certain officials are issuing documents to infiltrators in exchange for money even before they enter the state. Instead of cracking down on this, the Centre has extended the CAA cut-off date by 10 years, making it nearly impossible to identify infiltrators,” he warned.

Chaudhury urged the people of Tripura and the Northeast to stand united against what he described as an “unconstitutional and divisive” law. “If the CAA continues, divisions among the people will only deepen,” he cautioned.