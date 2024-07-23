Tripura Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury said that they would bring privilege motion in the Tripura Legislative Assembly against the Director General of Tripura Police Amitabh Ranjan and a section of officials for curtailing their rights in visiting Gandatwisa under Dhalai District.

Addressing a press conference, Chaudhury, who is also a CPIM MLA, said that since the 12th of this month, misrule has been prevailing in Gandatwisa following the death of a young boy which led to massive protests. In view of the violence, hundreds of people have lost their livelihoods, houses, shops, etc.

He alleged that due to the failure of the state government, this incident happened, but later they took steps to prevent the situation. However, hundreds of families are in shelters now.

“On July 12, I received the information at noon and also spoke to the Dhalai DM to take steps in tackling the situation. That night, I spoke with the DG, Chief Minister, and others. We provided moral support to the government to take steps to prevent the incident. On July 18, I spoke with the Dhalai District Magistrate Saju Vaheed and informed him that we wanted to visit on July 20. The DM requested us to visit after a few days. Yesterday, I called him and informed him that I wanted to visit on July 22, and the DM agreed,” said the CPIM MLA.



Also Read: Tripura: CPI(M), Congress delegations stopped from visiting violence-hit Gandatwisa

He further informed that 5 CPIM leaders including him, when starting their journey on July 22 their escorts received calls from SP Security stating that without the DM’s permission, the escort couldn’t move.

“However, we started our journey without an escort. Then I received a call from SP Dhalai who tried to prevent us from entering Gandatwisa. Before entering Gandacherra in Dangabari, a huge number of Tripura Police, CRPF, and Tripura State Rifles were deployed with arms, barricades, etc. and stopped us to go further. The DGP, who can't take steps against violence, is illegally using the Police to stop members of the assembly. Where is democracy, constitutional rights?” he said.

He further pointed out that all this was done by a section of officials and political executives from Agartala, which created pressure on the DM and SP.

“The DGP is responsible for deteriorating law and order. He failed to take steps. We will bring privilege motions in the Assembly against them; they can’t curtail our rights. If the situation is so normal and peace is prevailing, then why is the administration scared?” he added.