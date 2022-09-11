Locals in some areas of Agartala are compelled to spend sleepless nights due to the fear of increasing incidents of theft and dacoity.

Without much depending on the police, the locals have taken responsibility on themselves for guarding their localities during night hours.

Anyone visiting Aralia area after 11 PM will find a small group of people of various ages right from youth to 65 years old equipped with sticks, rods, and flashlights in hand, walking on roads and streets, guarding their area.

They check every vehicle and bike moving in their area and ask for the identity of the driver and others besides enquiring, regarding the cause of being there so late at night.

In other words, these people are in fact, policing during the night hours in their respective areas to keep them safe from the entry of thieves and dacoits.

Most of them have to go back to their jobs in the morning but are happy that at least some of their friends and neighbours could sleep safely unworried at the cost of their hard work and for which they are satisfied.

Moreover, they viewed that they are usually poorly equipped with just sticks and rods. If in future they have to face dacoits who are reportedly equipped with sharp weapons and firearms then they might face a serious issue, which is thus troubling them and their loved ones.

Police patrolling is there but not enough and they demanded more random police movement and if possible small checkpoints which according to the police authority has increased in the recent past but not up to the satisfaction of the locals.

The matter has also come to the notice of Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha who said that he is very annoyed and worried about the increasing incidents of theft and robbery.

Saha also the Home Minister of the state had a discussion with the DGP and instructed them to take appropriate action to normalise the situation at the earliest.

Meantime, police say that given the recent increase in theft incidents in and around Agartala city, the matter has been reviewed by the Chief Minister of Tripura, and accordingly all Naka points in and around the capital have been activated throughout the night.

Every vehicle is checked at night in Naka points along with necessary documents of vehicle and persons beside deployment of police, TSR, and SPOs have been enhanced at police stations in Agartala city at night time.

Police also claim that there has been enhanced patrolling through Beat patrolling, ERSS vehicles, and night mobile is being carried out in the sensitive pockets along with village defense parties have been activated in sensitive pockets and necessary assistance from the police side will be provided.

Police have also formed a special investigation team to investigate recently registered cases of theft for prompt investigation and identification of offenders and to bring them under legal process as senior-level police officers are entrusted to supervise effective policing in and around Agartala city.

Recently in Agartala police with the help of the public managed to arrest a few thieves, regular offenders, and a large number of Bangladesh citizens who were illegally staying here and is investigating if there is any link with the recent incident of theft and dacoities but from the move of the public it can be easily realized that they are not convinced and have to continue their guarding of their areas while undoubtedly the state police shall have to work much harder in order to regain the public confidence upon them.