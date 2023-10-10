A magistrate-level investigation has been launched into the death of one 43-year-old under-trial prisoner identified as Babul Das, at the Central Correctional Home located in Bishalgarh under Sepahijala district of Tripura.

A press release from state government said that the Additional District Magistrate of the Sepahijala district have called upon anyone with pertinent information regarding Das' death to come forward and register it by October 16 between 11 am and 4 pm.

“The District Magistrate of Sepahijala district issued a circular, stating that the process of recording statements commenced from October 9. Relatives and individuals are encouraged to provide their statements to ensure a thorough and comprehensive investigation”, it reads.

Babul Das, son of the late Harchandra Das and a resident of Nanditila, Camperbazar under the jurisdiction of Arundhatinagar Police Station in West Tripura District, passed away at Bishalgarh Sub-Divisional Hospital on August 29, at approximately 1:20 PM while he was under trial at Central Correctional Home.