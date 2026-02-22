Tripura Mahila Morcha burns Rahul Gandhi effigy over Congress protest at AI Summit

The Tripura Pradesh Mahila Morcha on Sunday staged a protest in front of the Tripura Congress Bhavan, burning an effigy of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in response to a shirtless demonstration allegedly carried out by Youth Congress workers during the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

Addressing the media, Mahila Morcha President and MLA Mimi Majumder criticized the protest, calling it inappropriate and against national interests.

“Our country is witnessing remarkable economic growth and emerging as a global platform for artificial intelligence. The AI World Summit held in Delhi, attended by representatives from over 100 countries, showcased India’s digital progress. Amid such developments, the actions of the Congress were embarrassing,” she said.

Majumder alleged that the Congress, through its protest, was attempting to undermine the country’s image at an international platform. She further claimed that Rahul Gandhi frequently makes statements abroad that, according to her, portray India negatively.

“We strongly condemn such acts. The people of the country have rejected this behaviour, which is reflected in the party’s declining political relevance,” she added.

The protest remained peaceful, with party workers raising slogans and demanding an apology from the Congress leadership. There was no immediate response from the Congress party at the time of filing this report.