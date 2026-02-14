Tripura maintains 70–80% settlement rate in Lok Adalat, says HC Justice T. Amarnath Goud

Justice T. Amarnath Goud of the Tripura High Court on February 14, said that Tripura continues to set impressive benchmarks in the disposal of cases through Lok Adalat, maintaining a consistent settlement rate of 70 to 80 percent.

Addressing the inaugural session of the first regular Lok Adalat of 2026 after visiting the Agartala court complex, Justice Goud highlighted the state’s strong performance in alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

“Today is the first session of 2026. Judicial officers, police officials, government departments and staff members are all present and working together to resolve matters efficiently,” he said.

According to official figures shared during the session, a total of 23,600 cases were taken up across the state in this round of Lok Adalat. In West Tripura district alone, around 5,000 cases were listed for settlement.

Justice Goud informed that 28 judicial officers were deployed across the district, including five specifically assigned to West District courts to expedite proceedings.

Expressing optimism about the outcome, he said authorities are hopeful of achieving nearly 80 percent disposal in this session as well.

“Tripura has maintained a consistent record in Lok Adalat settlements. We are hopeful that this session will also see a strong settlement rate,” he added.

Lok Adalats play a crucial role in reducing case backlog by promoting amicable settlements and speedy resolution of disputes, thereby easing the burden on regular courts.