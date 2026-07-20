Tripura makes biometric attendance mandatory for govt-funded skill trainees from August 1

The Tripura government has made Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance mandatory for all trainees attending government-sponsored skill development courses from August 1, with a minimum 70 per cent attendance now required to qualify for the final assessment.

The decision, notified recently, will apply to all government-funded and state-sponsored skill development training centres, including both ongoing and future training programmes.

Skill Development Department Director Pradeep K said the move has been taken in line with Clause 6 of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0 guidelines, which mandate biometric attendance for all skill development trainees.

"The Aadhaar-enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) will be introduced across all government-funded and state-sponsored skill development training centres. The new system will apply to both ongoing and future training programmes," he said.

Under the revised guidelines, trainees, trainers and assessors will be required to record their attendance daily through the AEBAS portal during both training and assessment sessions.

The government has also increased the minimum attendance requirement from 50 per cent to 70 per cent for trainees to become eligible for the final assessment.

Officials said the release of funds to training centres will now depend entirely on biometric attendance records.

"Financial assistance will only be provided to those training programmes where biometric attendance has been properly recorded, preserved and submitted," the director said.

According to the government, the Aadhaar-linked attendance system will provide a transparent, tamper-proof and time-stamped attendance record, making verification easier for monitoring agencies and evaluators.

To ensure smooth implementation, all training centres have been directed to install approved biometric devices, appoint nodal officers and IT coordinators, ensure uninterrupted internet connectivity, and complete the registration of trainees and trainers on the attendance portal before the new system comes into effect.