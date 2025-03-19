Tripura Police have arrested a man accused of gang-raping his wife alongside five accomplices, authorities confirmed on March 19.

The accused, Subrata Dey, a resident of the Jogendra Nagar area in Agartala, was taken into custody late Tuesday night following an investigation into allegations filed by the victim's father.

According to police officials, the victim's father lodged a formal complaint at Amtali police station on March 14, accusing Dey and five other individuals of sexually assaulting his daughter.

"We have registered the case and Sub-Inspector Sushmita Debnath of Amtali police station is leading the investigation," police stated. "While we have arrested the husband, the five other suspects implicated in this crime remain at large."

Dey appeared before the court on Wednesday, where police requested his remand for further questioning. Authorities continue to search for the remaining suspects.