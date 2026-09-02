Tripura: Man beaten to death over cattle theft suspicion in Khowai

A 45-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people who suspected him of cattle theft in Tripura’s Khowai district early Wednesday, September 2, police said.

The incident took place at Bagber when Jalil Rahaman, a resident of Gilatali, was returning home with two cows he had purchased, according to police.

Kalyanpur police station officer-in-charge Asish Sarkar said Rahaman was allegedly attacked around 4.45 am after the group suspected him of being a cattle lifter because he was travelling with two cows at an unusual hour.

“After being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot, rescued him and took him to a health centre, where he was declared brought dead,” Sarkar said.

Police said they were informed that Rahaman’s family would lodge a complaint following his death.

“We wanted to register a suo motu case over the death, but were informed that the victim’s family will lodge a specific case. We are waiting for the formal complaint to take necessary action,” Sarkar said.

He added that Rahaman had no criminal antecedents at the local police station.

Police are awaiting the formal complaint before initiating further action in the case.