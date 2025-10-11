Tripura man dies by suicide after allegedly attacking wife and daughter-in-law

A 46-year-old man allegedly ended his life after grievously injuring his wife and daughter-in-law with a sharp object in Sepahijala district, police confirmed on Saturday, October 11.

The deceased, identified as Narul Islam, was found hanging from a tree in a forested area at Bardowal, under the jurisdiction of Sonamura Police Station, on Friday, according to Officer-in-Charge Tapas Das.

Police said that Narul, who had returned home around six months ago after spending eight years in a West Asian country, attacked his wife and daughter-in-law at his residence before leaving the house and committing suicide in the nearby forest.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident may have been triggered by a financial dispute. Narul was reportedly upset after his wife transferred money he had sent from abroad to another man with whom she was allegedly in a relationship.

Both the wife and daughter-in-law are undergoing treatment at GBP Hospital, sustaining multiple injuries.

An unnatural death case has been registered, and further investigation into the circumstances is ongoing, police said.