Tripura man found hacked to death at home, police launch murder investigation

A man was allegedly murdered at his residence in the Kathalia Bhadra Bari area under Jatrapur Police Station in Tripura's Sepahijala district on July 14, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Uttam Nama. According to police, unidentified assailants allegedly attacked him with sharp weapons, repeatedly stabbing and hacking him before fleeing the scene.

Police said they suspect the attackers locked the house from the outside after the killing before escaping. The incident came to light at around 9 am, following which a team from Jatrapur Police Station rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

"The attackers are suspected to have locked the house from the outside after the killing and fled. The incident came to the attention of the Jatrapur Police Station at around 9 am today. Acting on the information, police rushed to the spot and began an investigation," police said.

Nama is survived by his two sons, Utpal Nama (25) and Chayan Nama (22). Police are verifying their whereabouts at the time of the incident as part of the investigation.

Investigators are working to establish the motive behind the murder and identify those responsible. The incident has triggered panic among residents of the area.