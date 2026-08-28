Tripura man gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment in 29.6-kg ganja case

A Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court in Belonia has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing 29.6 kg of dry ganja in South Tripura district.

The accused, Keshab Lal Das, a resident of Radhanagar, Jhawar Tila under the jurisdiction of P.R. Bari police station, was arrested on April 11, 2025, by Sub-Inspector Niren Debbarma, officer-in-charge of Rangamura Outpost, during a night patrol.

Following a written complaint lodged by Debbarma, P.R. Bari Police Station registered Case No. 15/2025 on April 12, 2025, under Section 20(b)(ii)(C) of the NDPS Act, 1985.

The investigation was conducted by Sub-Inspector Sujit Sarkar of P.R. Bari police station. The chargesheet was filed before the court by Sub-Inspector Shishu Kumar Debbarma within 54 days of registration of the case after completing the required legal procedures.

The case was subsequently registered as Special NDPS Case No. 09/2025 before the Special Judge (NDPS), South Tripura, at the District and Sessions Judge's Court in Belonia.

The trial began on July 2, 2025, and was completed within 13 months.

After examining the evidence on record, the Special Judge on August 28, 2026, found Keshab Lal Das guilty under Section 20(b)(ii)(C) of the NDPS Act.

The court sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh. In default of payment, he will undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment.

South Tripura District Police said the conviction reflected its continued efforts to enforce the NDPS Act and combat drug trafficking through sustained enforcement, timely investigation and effective prosecution.

The district police also reiterated its commitment to the “Nasha Mukt Tripura” campaign and said stringent action against drug trafficking would continue across the state.