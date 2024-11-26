A Special Judge Court in Belonia, Tripura's South District, on November 26 convicted and sentenced an individual to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

In a press release, the Tripura police informed that the Special Judge, Belonia, convicted one person - Rupak Debnath (48) of North Manu Bankul, under South District, sentencing him to imprisonment for 20 years.

Debnath was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 and sentenced to an additional 5 years of rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 2,000.

The police said that the accused had sexually assaulted the victim on March 16, 2023.

It should be noted that the Investigating Officer, SI Niren Debbarma of Sabroom Police Station, Rangamura Outpost, thoroughly investigated the case and submitted a charge sheet, which ultimately led to the conviction.