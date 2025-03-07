The Additional District and Sessions Judge court of Dhalai District has sentenced a man to twenty years of imprisonment after finding him guilty of raping a minor girl.

Additional Public Prosecutor Indu Bhushan Deb said that the incident occurred on September 7, 2022, at around 8 AM in Choto Surma Sudhanpara under the Kamalpur police station of Dhalai District.

"The accused, Chandan Mali, entered a nearby house where the minor girl was alone, as her family members were outside. He then allegedly raped her. The mother of the minor, who was in a neighbouring house, rushed back after hearing her daughter's screams. Upon arrival, she saw Chandan Mali fleeing from the scene. Following the incident, a case was registered at the Kamalpur police station", he said.



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The police launched an investigation under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC Sections 447, 376AB, 323, 307, and 506.

"A total of twenty-four witnesses provided testimony during the trial, leading to the submission of a charge sheet to the court. On March 5, 2025, the court found Chandan Mali guilty. The sentence was officially announced on Thursday. Chandan Mali was sentenced to twenty years of imprisonment under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and fined Rs 10, 000. In case of default, he would serve an additional six months in prison. Additionally, under Section 506 of the IPC, he was fined Rs 1000, with a default penalty of two months of imprisonment", he added.