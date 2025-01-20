The District and Sessions Judge Court of Tripura's Unakoti district, on January 20, sentenced a 35-year-old man to life imprisonment for brutally murdering his wife.

According to Public Prosecutor Sunirmil Deb, the court sentenced Ramiz Ali, a resident of Khaorabil Gram Panchayat, under Irani Police Station of Unakoti District for murdering his wife, Roshna Begum (27).

Deb stated that Judge Sudipta Chowdhury delivered the verdict after hearing testimonies from 22 witnesses, finding Ali guilty of the heinous crime committed on January 6, 2020.

According to the public prosecutor, the accused had married Roshna Begum in May 2019.

“However, the marriage was marked by constant physical and mental abuse. The situation escalated nine months later when, on the night of January 6, 2020, Ali fatally attacked his wife with a sharp spade at their residence in Khaorabil village. The next day, Ali informed Roshna's mother, Nesharun Bibi, about the incident. Upon reaching the house, Nesharun discovered her daughter's body lying in a pool of blood. She immediately reported the crime to Irani Police Station. Police swiftly acted on the complaint and recovered the body, which was sent to Unakoti District Hospital for post-mortem”, said the advocate.

He said that three days later, investigating officer Aparna Debnath apprehended Ali, who had fled the scene after the murder.

The Investigation Officer filed a charge sheet in the court on May 31, 2020.

“During the trial, two individuals testified in Ali’s defense, but compelling evidence and testimonies from 22 witnesses sealed his fate. On January 18, 2025, the court found Ramiz Ali guilty under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment, alongside additional penalties of three years in prison and fines totaling Rs 1 lakh for associated offenses. In case of default, Ali will serve an additional nine months in prison”, he added.