Tripura man gets life term for 1996 axe murder of wife after 30-year trial

An Additional District and Sessions Judge in Khowai district of Tripura has convicted Ratan Debbarma and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for life for the murder of his wife in 1996, bringing closure to a case that remained pending for nearly three decades.

According to a statement issued by Tripura Police, the conviction pertains to ST (T-I) 33/2019 arising out of Khowai Police Station Case No. 82/1996 dated September 26, 1996. The accused was found guilty of killing his 25-year-old wife, Chabi Rani Debbarma.

Police records state that on September 25, 1996, at around 5 am, the accused allegedly attacked his wife with an axe at the dwelling hut of her elder sister in Mudibari, Khowai, resulting in her death.

The police highlighted the role of then Sub-Inspector Pranab Das of Khowai Police Station—currently serving as Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) at the Office of the Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Agartala—in conducting a thorough and scientific investigation into the case.

“The investigation team meticulously employed scientific, medical and corroborative evidence to build a strong prosecution case that ultimately led to the conviction of the accused,” the statement said.

Tripura Police said the successful prosecution of the long-pending case reflects its commitment to securing justice through diligent investigation and effective use of forensic and evidentiary mechanisms.