In a significant breakthrough, Government Railway Police (GRP) in Tripura has apprehended a young man allegedly involved in human trafficking.

Identified as Jhutan Dutta, the suspect was arrested from Matai area in Belonia sub-division of South District.



The arrest follows a meticulous operation conducted by Agartala GRP after four Bangladeshi women were arrested for illegally crossing the border into the state.

These women were intercepted by GRP officials at Agartala railway station and subsequently taken into custody.

"After interrogating the detained Bangladeshi women, it was revealed that Jhutan Dutta, residing in Matai area under Belonia police station, aided them in entering the state illegally," stated Officer-in charge Tapas Das of Agartala GRP police station.

Authorities further disclosed that Jhaton Datta has a prior record, including a pending case at the Guwahati branch of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"In collaboration with Tripura police in Belonia we arrested Jhutan Dutta, who was later handed over to the court on Sunday seeking police remand" OC Tapas Das added.

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