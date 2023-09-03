In a significant drug bust, Assam Police in Churaibari Out post arrested a person from Tripura while smuggling cannabis using an oil tanker belonging to Bharat Petroleum Corporation and seized a substantial quantity of cannabis with a value of approximately Rs 1.5 crore.

Acting on confidential information, Pranab Milli, in charge of the Churaibari police watch post, led his team in a successful operation on Sunday morning. They discovered a staggering 1,420 kilograms of dry ganja cleverly concealed inside the oil tanker.

The tanker had entered Assam from Tripura, indicating a significant lapse in border security.

The driver of the oil tanker, identified as Mithun Sarkar from Tripura, was apprehended and is currently in custody.

The authorities have filed a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against him, and a thorough investigation is underway to determine the source and destination of the contraband.