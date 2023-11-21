In a significant breakthrough, Tripura Police have arrested one Kajal Modak, the prime suspect in the brutal murder case of lawyer Pradip Modak, which took place in Ujan Abhaynagar in Agartala on November 29, 2018.

The investigation, led by Tripura police, revealed that Kajal Modak, the husband of Pradip Modak's sister Jaba Modak, was allegedly involved in the heinous crime.

“Following the murder, Jaba Modak filed a case with the local police station, prompting an initial arrest of Jaba Modak herself. However, the main accused, Kajal Modak, managed to evade police and went into hiding in West Bengal. The marriage between deceased Pradip Modak's sister and Kajal Modak had ended long before the incident, leading Jaba Modak to live with her brother after the divorce. Kajal Modak, on the other hand, remarried and subsequently fled the state after a case was filed against him” said a cop from New Capital Complex (NCC) Police Station in Agartala.

After an exhaustive search and a coordinated effort between police forces, a specialized team from Tripura police, dispatched from NCC police station, successfully located and arrested Kajal Modak in Baguihati, West Bengal. He was then extradited back to the state.

A police officer stated that the accused Kajal Modak is now in custody and has been produced before the court. The police have applied for a 7-day remand to further facilitate the ongoing investigation.