In a meticulously planned and flawlessly executed joint operation, the Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Customs Department and Tripura Police has seized Yaba worth Rs 78 crores from Gandacehrra under Dhalai District of Tripura.

As per a press release, Assam Rifles said that the security forces has dealt a major blow to the drug trafficking nexus in the region.

Acting on precise intelligence inputs from its own sources, security forces intercepted and recovered an astonishing consignment of 3.9 lakh yaba tablets valued at approximately Rs 78 crores in the international market.



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“The operation unfolded near General Area Gandacharra under Dhalai District approximately 35 kilometers from Teliamura, at 1800 hours on December 20. In a swift and decisive move, the team apprehended Rakesh Miya (33), son of Manik Miya from Melaghar, Sonamura, who was transporting the consignment”, said the press release.

The success of the operation coincided with the visit of the Union Home Minister to the state and the ongoing NEC Plenary, further underscoring the government’s commitment to tackling security challenges in the Northeast.

It further said that the operation, which concluded at 2000 hours, has sent a resounding message to criminal networks operating in the region.

"The recovery of such a massive quantity of drugs is a testament to the unparalleled dedication and intelligence capabilities of our forces," stated a senior official involved in the operation.