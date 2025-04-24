A 33-year-old driver from South Tripura's Birchandramanu village has organised and formalised a marriage between his wife and her longtime paramour at a local temple, police officials confirmed Thursday.

The unusual ceremony took place with full community knowledge after Nayan Saha reportedly discovered his wife, Jhuma, 27, in a compromising position with their neighbour, Dipankar Banik, a local vegetable vendor with whom she had allegedly maintained a relationship throughout their eight-year marriage.

"Due to the extramarital relationship, Nayan used to torture his wife, but no formal complaint of domestic violence was ever filed," said officer-in-charge Jayanta Das of Manapather outpost.

The wedding was conducted on April 23 at a local temple, just two days after the confrontation that prompted Nayan's unusual decision. Hundreds of villagers attended the ceremony, which police say was consensual among all parties involved.

"The wedding was conducted at a local temple with the presence and approval of the villagers," Das confirmed.

Jhuma has taken her two sons from her marriage with Nayan into her new household. Police officials noted that both Nayan and Jhuma have already initiated divorce proceedings.

"They plan to register the new marriage once the divorce is finalised," Das added.

Law enforcement has not pursued any action against the participants, citing the consensual nature of the arrangement and community acceptance of the solution. (PTI)