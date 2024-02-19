In a landmark verdict, the District and Sessions Court of Gomati district convicted and sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment to one Rajib Karmakar for the kidnapping and sexual assault of his sister-in-law.



Speaking on the issue, Special Public Prosecutor of Gomati District Court, Paltu Das said that the court handed down the judgment on Monday after a thorough trial process that included testimonies from 16 witnesses.



“Rajib Karmakar, a resident of Amarpur's Fatik Sagar area of Gomati District subjected his wife to torture and made inappropriate proposals to his sister-in-law. Karmakar resorted to violence against his wife if his sister-in-law did not comply with his advances. The situation escalated on June 3, 2021, when Karmakar planned to send his wife to a relative's house near Agartala. Taking advantage of the situation, he forcibly kidnapped his sister-in-law while she was on her way to a tutor's house and transported her to Chennai. There, Karmakar rented a house and continued to live with his sister-in-law, subjecting her to multiple instances of forced sexual assault”, said the PP.



He said that the heinous acts came to light when a case was filed with Kakraban Police Station by Karmakar's father-in-law.

“Subsequently, upon their return to the state, Rajib Karmakar was arrested at the airport.



“The investigating officer meticulously compiled evidence and submitted a charge sheet to the court, initiating the trial process. On Monday, the court convicted Karmakar on multiple counts, including kidnapping, under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code, for which he received a 3-year prison sentence, a fine of Rs 3,000 and one month in jail in default. Additionally, he was convicted under the POCSO Act, resulting in a 12-year imprisonment term, a fine of Rs 10,000 and three months imprisonment in default”, he added.