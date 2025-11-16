Tripura man sentenced to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

A Khowai district court has issued a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to Samir Kuri after finding him guilty of raping a minor in 2019, according to a statement from Tripura Police.

District and Sessions Judge VP Debbarma delivered the verdict on November 15, ordering Kuri to pay a fine of Rs 50,000. The court noted that failure to pay the fine would result in an additional six months behind bars.

Police said Kuri, a resident of Indiranagar, was arrested soon after the complaint was lodged six years ago. Following what investigators described as a detailed inquiry, a charge sheet was submitted, enabling the trial to proceed.

Tripura Police spokesperson Rajdeep Deb said the conviction reflects the outcome of a case that had been under legal scrutiny for several years. (With inputs from PTI)