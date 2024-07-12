A District court in Tripura has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering of two people in 2022. Dhana Bikash, a resident of Raishyabari in Dhalai District was found guilty of killing three people, including Mungkrwiti Tripura (70) and Fulangshri Tripura (60), by chopping them with an axe.

According to a press release by Tripura Police, the gruesome incident occurred on October 21, 2022, at Dhana Bikash Tripura's dwelling in Manya Kumar Para. The victims were transported by Raishyabari Fire Service staff to Raishyabari Primary Health Center (PHC), where the attending medical officer declared them dead upon arrival.

Inspector Chaitanya Reang, the Officer-in-Charge of Raishyabari Police Station, led a thorough investigation into the case and subsequently submitted the charge sheet.

On July 11, 2024, the Sessions Judge of Dhalai District, Ambassa, convicted and sentenced Dhana Bikash Tripura to life imprisonment for the murders, in addition to a fine of Rs. 10,000. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment. Furthermore, Tripura was sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment for the disposal of evidence, under Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code, with an additional fine of Rs. 10,000. Failure to pay this fine will also result in an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment.