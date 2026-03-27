Tripura man sentenced to life imprisonment for wife’s murder

A court in Tripura has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife following a domestic dispute.

Additional District and Sessions Judge of West Tripura, P.P. Paul, on March 26 convicted Mithu Das and awarded him rigorous imprisonment for life along with a fine of Rs 20,000.

According to the prosecution, Mithu Das, a daily wage worker, had been married to Sabita for 13 years. The court noted that she had been subjected to harassment by her husband over a prolonged period.

The incident took place on October 19, 2017, when Mithu allegedly poured kerosene on his wife and set her on fire following an argument at their residence. Sabita sustained severe burn injuries and later died while undergoing treatment at GBP Hospital.

The court observed that the prosecution had successfully established the charges against the accused beyond reasonable doubt.

In addition to the life sentence, the court directed that in case of non-payment of the fine, the convict would undergo an additional two months of simple imprisonment.