Tripura mandates stricter teacher workloads, directs schools to revise timetables

The Directorate of Secondary Education, Tripura, has issued a directive to all government schools mandating strict adherence to prescribed weekly teaching workloads for teachers and academic administrators.

In an official memorandum issued from Shiksha Bhavan, Agartala, the department expressed concern over widespread non-compliance with mandated class loads and the failure of several schools to incorporate the required teaching periods into their regular timetables.

Reiterating provisions of earlier government notifications, the department specified that Headmasters, Headmistresses, Principals, Assistant Headmasters, Assistant Headmistresses and Vice-Principals must conduct a minimum of 11 teaching periods per week, excluding tutorial classes. Assistant teachers have been directed to take at least 25 teaching periods weekly along with 11 additional tutorial periods for homework correction and related academic activities. Senior academic administrators such as Assistant Headmasters and Vice-Principals are required to handle a minimum of 22 periods per week.

The memorandum stressed that the prescribed teaching workload must be integrated into school schedules without deviation and implemented with utmost sincerity.

District Education Officers and Inspectors of Schools have been instructed to monitor compliance and ensure that all institutions under their jurisdiction follow the directive in both letter and spirit.

The move aims to strengthen academic discipline, improve classroom engagement and ensure the effective utilisation of teaching hours across government schools in the state.