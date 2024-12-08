The Exporter and Importer Association of Kailashahar Sub-division in Unakoti District has urged Tripura Chief Secretary JK Sinha to intervene and resolve issues disrupting international trade through the Manu Land Customs Station (LCS). Trade at the port has been suspended since November 27, following local protests sparked by an incident involving an ISKCON member, Chinmay Krishna Das, in Bangladesh.

Protesters erected bamboo barricades at the LCS, halting operations. In a letter to the Chief Secretary, the association expressed frustration over the lack of administrative action to resume trade.

"Neither the Central nor the State Government has officially ordered the closure of this port, which makes the ongoing disruption legally questionable. For example, in Agartala’s Akhaura LCS, when local people similarly caused obstructions, the administration promptly removed all hindrances, and trade resumed without delay. However, trade at the Kailashahar border remains at a standstill,” the letter stated.



The suspension has affected over a hundred families dependent on the port for their livelihood, including labourers, vehicle operators, and loaders. The association also pointed out significant revenue losses of approximately Rs 25 lakh caused by the ongoing trade halt.

The letter called for immediate removal of the barricades and resumption of trade, urging authorities to ensure equal treatment of all border trade ports in the state.