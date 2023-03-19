In a major development, Assam Rifles on March 18, seized 118 kg of Marijuana worth Rs 47 lakh in Tripura's Unakoti district.

The seizure was made by the Radhnagar Battalion of Assam Rifles who besides Marijuana also seized a motor vehicle from Fatikroy in the district.

''ASSAM RIFLES SEIZES MARIJUANA WORTH RS 47 LAKHS IN TRIPURA

Radhanagar Battalion of Assam Rifles on 18 Mar 2023, seized 118 kg of Marijuana worth Rs 47 lakhs along with a motor vehicle from Fatikroy, Unakoti District, Tripura,'' Assam Rifles tweeted.

ASSAM RIFLES SEIZES MARIJUANA WORTH RS 47 LAKHS IN TRIPURA

Radhanagar Battalion of Assam Rifles on 18 Mar 2023, seized 118 kg Marijuana worth Rs 47 lakhs alongwith a motor vehicle from Fatikroy, Unakoti District, Tripura.@HMOIndia @adgpi @PIBHomeAffairs pic.twitter.com/Rt9HxNGt0l — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) March 19, 2023

Meanwhile, Tripura Police arrested two persons and seized a huge cache of cannabis worth Rs 4 lakh from Mungiakami under the Teliamura sub-division of Tripura’s Khowai district on March 17.

Police sources said that the incident occurred on Friday morning at 7 am when the police detained a 6-wheeler truck in the area adjacent to a market under the Mungiakami police station in the Khowai district.

According to the details of the incident, a tip-off came to Teliamura Sub-Divisional Police Officer Prasun Kanti Tripura on Friday morning that a 6-wheeler container truck vehicle bearing number MH 05 AM 2084 is on the way to Assam to leave Tripura with a huge cache of cannabis.

Soon after the information, police along with Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and CRPF jawans sit on the national highway and started checking vehicles.

“At around 10 AM on Friday morning, the container vehicle numbered MH 05 AM 2084 was seen coming from Teliamura towards Mungiakami. Based on secret information we detained the truck, During through search we seized 350 KGs of cannabis that was kept in 35 packets. The market value of which will be around Rs 4 lakh”, said Police.

Also read: Tripura police seize huge quantity of cannabis, two held