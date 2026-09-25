Tripura marks Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary in Agartala

Tripura observed the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya with a programme organised by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department at Muktadhara Auditorium in Agartala.

Addressing the gathering, the speaker highlighted Upadhyaya’s life and philosophy, particularly his vision of an inclusive society rooted in Integral Humanism.

The speaker also highlighted Upadhyaya’s concept of ‘Antyodaya’, which places the development and welfare of people at the last mile of society at the forefront.

The ideals and philosophy of the late leader were described as continuing to inspire efforts towards the holistic development of every section of society.