A fight broke out between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) in the Bishalghar area, Sepahijala district of Tripura on Thursday in which a few supporters of both parties sustained injuries while a motorcycle was badly damaged.



The CPI(M) had organized a rally that started from its party office and was proceeding towards the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) office for a mass deputation followed by the submission of a memorandum on various issues of public concern including the price rise of essential commodities, deteriorating law and order in the state, unemployment and few others issues under the leadership of CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury, vice president of All India Democratic Women Association Rama Das and other senior leaders.



However, as soon as the demonstration arrived at Bishalghar market, which is en route to the SDM office, police halted them, causing the CPI(M) to protest.



Later they were convinced as from that very spot the SDM had received the memorandum from the CPI(M) leaders.



But as the opposition party supporters were returning, they were attacked allegedly by ruling BJP supporters who pelted bricks and stones at them in presence of the police.



Meantime, the CPI(M) supporters, who were large in number also retaliated with the flag poles and chased the attackers.



However, the angry CPI(M) supporters managed to get hold of one of the ruling supporters, and his bike was attacked with flag poles.



Later, police personnel somehow managed to stop them and bring the situation under control.



In the clash that ensued, one BJP and three CPI(M) supporters sustained some injuries. They were rescued from the spot in the and rushed to the hospital.