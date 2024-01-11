In a significant development for aviation in Tripura, Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhurty announced on January 11 that the installation of the state-of-the-art Instrument Landing System (ILS) at MBB Airport in Agartala has been successfully completed. However, the operational use of the ILS system is pending approval from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), marking a crucial step towards enhanced safety and precision in aircraft movements at the airport.

Responding to queries about the current status of the ILS System at MBB Airport, Minister Chowdhurty clarified that the airport operates under Instrument Flight Rules (IFR), indicating that aircraft approach, landing, and take-off are managed through a combination of Navigation Aids, Visual Aids, and Instrument Landing Aids.

The Transport Minister underlined the importance of the ILS, explaining that it serves as a critical aid for the precise landing of aircraft by providing both vertical and lateral guidance to pilots, especially in diverse weather conditions. Currently, Agartala Airport relies on the Vertical Omni Range (VOR) and Distance Measuring Equipment (DME) systems for take-off and landing. However, efforts are underway to replace these systems with the more advanced ILS System.

"The installation of the new ILS System has been completed, with Ground Calibration and Air Calibration carried out by the Airport Authority of India on November 27, 2023. The next phase involves developing Instrument Procedures based on the Calibration Report. Once finalized, these procedures will be submitted to the DGCA for approval. Subsequently, the ILS system will be fully operational for landing and take-off at MBB Airport following the receipt of the DGCA's approval letter," Minister Chowdhurty stated.