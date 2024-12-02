The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has ramped up security measures for Bangladesh diplomatic missions after a right-wing group stormed the Assistant High Commission in Agartala, causing significant diplomatic unrest.

Protesters allegedly breached the Agartala office, burning the Bangladesh national flag during a demonstration against minority attacks and the arrest of ISKCON member Chinmoy Das Prabhu.

India Today NE attempted to contact West District Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar for comment but was unable to reach him.

MEA's official statement condemned the incident, emphasising that "diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances." The government has pledged immediate action to enhance security at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and its regional deputy and assistant commissions.