The India Medical Association (IMA), Tripura State Branch on August 16 directed all private and government medical establishments to halt non-essential services for 24 hours from 6 am on August 17 to 6 am of August 18, as part of a nation-wide strike against the Kolkata trainee doctor's rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College.

Emergency services will continue uninterrupted.

In a statement, IMA Tripura State Branch, undersigned by Secretary Dr Basab Ghosh and President Dr Sanjib Kumar Debbarma said that the protest is in response of the RG Kar Medical College incident which took place in the early hours of August 9.



“This has shocked the medical fraternity and the nation alike. Ever since the Resident doctors are on strike. Protests as well as candle marches have been held across the country by IMA as well. The crime situation was handled shabbily by the college authorities and the police investigations stalled after the first day”, the press statement reads.

It further reads that on August 13, the Calcutta High Court asked the state police to hand over the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and on August 15, the hospital was vandalised by a large crowd which destroyed various sections of the hospital including the area where the victim was found.

“The medical students who were on protest were attacked as well. Indian Medical Association declares nationwide withdrawal of services by doctors of modern medicine from 6 am on Saturday to 6 AM Sunday for 24 hours in protest of the incident and in demand of justice for the victim. All essential services will be maintained. Casualties will be manned. Routine OPDs will not function and elective surgeries will not be conducted. The withdrawal is across all the sectors wherever modern medicine doctors are providing service. IMA requires the sympathy of the nation with the just cause of its doctors. As per the directions IMA TSB is giving call to all the local branches, government and private medical establishments, corporate hospitals and the private clinics to actively participate and follow the IMA HQ directions; closure of non essential services for 24 hours from 17th August 6 AM to 18th August 6 AM. Emergency services will continue uninterrupted”, it said.