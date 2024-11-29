Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has directed the Tripura Medical College and BRAM Teacher Hospital to submit a detailed report about the progress of the investigation within three weeks on the recently held ragging incident in the college premises.

The Commission in the report has said that the Principal, TMC & Dr. BRAM Teaching Hospital has submitted a report which shows that on September 25 an FIR was lodged at Amtali Police Station in respect of the incident of ragging against 18 accused students who were involved in the ragging of fresher students.

“AIGP (Crime) from the office of the DGP, Tripura has forwarded a copy of the report submitted by SP, West Tripura in respect of the incident which shows that a police case has already been instituted and investigation is in progress. The report does not speak that any of the accused has already been arrested in connection with the alleged offence which are Section 4 of the anti-ragging act prescribes punishment for a term of four years or a fine or both and Section 5 prescribes that the offence of ragging shall be cognizable and non-bailable”, the report said.

It said that the legislature at their wisdom has described the offence as of most serious nature and therefore prescribed punishment of imprisonment to the extent of four years.



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“The accused persons as named in the FIR whether arrested or not has not been reported. The investigation is required to be directed in a positive manner so that the menace of ragging is nipped in the bud. It is an offence which violates human rights to an extreme extent. It pollutes the learning atmosphere in an Educational Institution. Therefore, the investigation Agency should be very prompt in taking action in accordance with law”, it said.

The Commission then constrained to give interim direction to SP, West Tripura to monitor the investigation of this case, so that the final investigation report is submitted at the earliest which is required to maintain a smooth learning atmosphere in the Medical College as well the career of the students are not spoiled.

“A report about the progress of the investigation should be given to the Commission within three weeks. The report of the Principal TMC and BRAM Teaching Hospital shows that some punitive action has been taken. Had the college authority been vigilant, serious and proactive such sort of incidents would not have happened. The report gives smell that the activities are not new. It is going on since long and thereby the students were indulging in practising ragging. What sort of immediate action should be taken is a matter of the college authority but the college authority should keep it in mind that the accused do not get any indulgence while continuing their studies in the running Academic Session”, the report of THRC said.

They said that there is no mention in the report whether any bond has been taken from the concerned students and their guardians and if not, bond should be taken immediately from all these accused students and some other strict conditions should be imposed including counselling of the accused students who allegedly indulged in committing the offence.

“There should be display of Notice Boards in the hostels and college premises about the serious consequence of ragging, if anybody is found involved in such activities. Apart front the action mentioned in the report, what other actions, have been taken in the meantime, should be reported to the Commission before the next date. The Principal should also inform the Commission whether those accused students are regularly attending the college and if so what sort of precaution and vigilant action has been taken by the college authority”, it said.