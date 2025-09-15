Tripura medical college sets world record with 150 MBBS admissions in first year

Tripura Santiniketan Medical College has secured a place in the World Book of Records – London for enrolling the highest number of students in its very first academic session. The college admitted 150 MBBS students in 2024, a milestone that was formally recognised at the House of Commons, British Parliament, Westminster.

The recognition marks a significant step for Tripura’s healthcare and education sector, highlighting the state’s growing capacity to retain aspiring doctors who previously had to seek opportunities outside. Officials noted that the achievement reflects both the determination of local families and the state’s push to expand access to medical education.

For many families in rural and semi-urban parts of Tripura, the establishment of the college has turned a long-standing aspiration into reality. Education experts say its presence will not only create opportunities for young medical professionals but also strengthen healthcare delivery across the state.

College president Malay Pit, present at the recognition event, credited the students, faculty and staff for their role in achieving this feat. “This honour belongs to the state and its people, whose support and faith continue to inspire us,” he said.

The achievement is expected to encourage further investment and trust in medical education in Tripura, potentially setting the stage for similar institutions in the future.