A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Damcherra area of Tripura's North District early Monday morning, as confirmed by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor occurred at 3:56 am at a depth of 10 km, with its epicentre located at 24.20°N latitude and 92.27°E longitude.

Damcherra, situated near Tripura's interstate border with Assam and Mizoram, experienced mild shaking, but no damages or casualties have been reported so far, according to local sources.

Seismologists have noted the region's proximity to geologically active zones, emphasising the importance of preparedness despite the absence of immediate impact in this instance.