Tripura minister accuses Tipra Motha supporters of torching BJP office

Tripura Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma accused supporters of the Tipra Motha Party of setting fire to a BJP office in Mandwai on the night of September 23, warning that those responsible would face severe consequences.

Debbarma, who visited the damaged office on September 24, said the fire destroyed furniture, party flags, and cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manik Saha.

"A group of Tipra Motha Party supporters set ablaze the BJP party office at Mandwai by pouring in petrol. Those involved in the incident will face consequences. No one can weaken the BJP by carrying out such attacks on the party offices and party workers," he said.

The minister confirmed that a formal complaint has been filed with local police, and called for the immediate arrest of the perpetrators. "The people who set the party office on fire will be arrested. The police will act as per the law. Those who are trying to create unrest in the state will not be spared," Debbarma added.

Tipra Motha, a partner in the BJP-led state government, has faced criticism from Chief Minister Manik Saha for earlier incidents targeting BJP workers and journalists, including a clash at Hezamara in West Tripura.

Authorities are investigating the Mandwai incident to identify and apprehend those responsible. (With inputs from PTI)