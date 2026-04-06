Tripura minister alleges Tipra Motha attack bid amid TTAADC poll tensions

Tripura Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma on Monday, April 6, alleged that miscreants backed by the Tipra Motha Party attacked him and vandalised vehicles on Sunday night, April 5, while he was out for election-related work in Mungiakami under Khowai district.

Speaking to India Today NE, Minister Debbarma described the incident as “very unfortunate.”

He said that around 8 pm, he had gone to visit the residence of a party worker when the attack took place.

“Suddenly, under the leadership of Alen Debbarma, Tipra Motha party miscreants launched an attack on me. The residence of my party worker was also vandalised. The attack continued for nearly an hour,” he said.

According to the minister, around nine bikes were damaged, and three houses were vandalised during the incident.

He further alleged that the attackers attempted to kill him.

“In an attempt to murder me, they carried out this attack. Politics of violence does not last long. I urge everyone to maintain peace for the TTAADC polls,” he added.

Debbarma emphasized that people will exercise their democratic rights peacefully.

“People have already decided who they will vote for. The ongoing violence across the state is unacceptable. The law will take its own course,” he said.

He also mentioned that the police later arrived at the scene and rescued him.

“Their intention was to kill me. BJP workers do not believe in violence; we believe in peaceful politics,” the minister said.