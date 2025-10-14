Tripura minister attends National Tourism Ministers’ conference in Udaipur

Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury attended the two-day National Tourism Ministers’ Conference organized by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, aimed at strengthening cooperation between the Central and State Governments to promote sustainable tourism, digital transformation, and development of unique tourist destinations across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Chowdhury said the conference provides an important platform for sharing ideas and best practices to help India position itself as a leading global tourism destination.

The event is attended by several dignitaries, including Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh Gulab Chand Kataria, Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister of Rajasthan Diya Kumari, Lieutenant Governors of various Union Territories, Tourism Ministers from all States, and senior government officials.

During the conference, Chowdhury held a constructive discussion with Diya Kumari on tourism development, exchanging mutually beneficial ideas to promote tourism in their respective states. He also extended an invitation to the Deputy Chief Minister to visit Tripura’s scenic and culturally rich tourist destinations.

Minister Chowdhury highlighted Tripura’s growing potential as an emerging tourism hub in Northeast India and reiterated the state government’s commitment to supporting the national vision of making India a premier global travel destination.