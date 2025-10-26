Tripura Minister calls for end to separatist thoughts, says no one can achieve goals through violence

Condemning the recent violence in Kamalpur subdivision of Tripura’s Dhalai district following Tripura strike, Tourism and Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Sunday, October 26 appealed to the people to renounce separatist ideas and strengthen their faith in democracy.



Minister Chowdhury made these remarks after listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme at Banamanipur in Agartala.



Later, speaking to reporters, the minister said that the incident which occurred in the name of a strike was not political in nature.



“Rising above politics, people from all sections of society across the state have condemned and protested the incident. Our government and party do not support such chaotic movements. A peaceful, democratic movement cannot be carried out in this manner. The people of the state have already raised their voices against it. No one can achieve their goals by resorting to violence in the name of protest. Those old days are gone — chaos will not lead to success,” said Sushanta Chowdhury.



The minister further stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India — including Tripura is progressing rapidly across all sectors, including the economy, technology, and infrastructure, and has attained new heights on the global stage.



Appealing for unity and democratic faith, Chowdhury urged everyone to focus on collective progress.

“Our goal should be to take the state forward on the path of development,” he added.