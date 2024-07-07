Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has written a letter to Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Union Minister of Civil Aviation urging him to set up office of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) in the State.



In the letter, Tripura Minister pointed out that 17 new offices of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) will be established across the country shortly.



He further explained that Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala, Tripura, is the second busiest airport in the entire North-east of India after Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport, Guwahati. The Annual traffic being catered to by the MBB Airport is about 13 lakhs. The new Terminal Building of the MBB Airport, which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India on 4th January 2022, is a modern and international category Terminal Building.



“Infrastructure for International flight operations between Agartala and Chittagong (Bangladesh) has been made and ready for inauguration after getting nod from the Ministry. All Airlines, Business establishment, Contractors and Fuel Pump working in the MBB Airport premises require clearance/pass from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS)”, he said.

Sushanta informed the union minister that despite al facilities available, there is no office of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) in Tripura.



“Therefore, considering the above circumstances, it is requested to kindly sanction a new Regional Office of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) at Agartala at the earliest”, he urged.