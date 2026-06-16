Tripura Minister calls for faster implementation of welfare schemes for Scheduled Castes

Tripura Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das has stressed the need for effective and speedy implementation of welfare schemes to ensure that benefits reach Scheduled Caste (SC) students and citizens across the state.

Addressing a review meeting of the SC Welfare Department at the Sonar Tori State Guest House, Das said chairpersons of SC Welfare Sub-Committees and departmental officials must play a proactive role in accelerating the socio-economic development of Scheduled Caste communities.

The minister noted that 34 Scheduled Caste communities reside in Tripura and said the government would seek suggestions from stakeholders to formulate future initiatives for their welfare and development.

He emphasized that a comprehensive strategy would be developed to strengthen economic opportunities, social development, and self-employment prospects for SC communities. Das also reviewed the implementation of various welfare programmes, including the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PM-AJAY), under which financial assistance is provided through grant-in-aid, hostel construction, and skill development components.

The minister highlighted the importance of successful implementation of schemes such as the Chief Minister’s Self-Reliant Family Scheme, Chief Minister’s Scheduled Caste Development Scheme, Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarships, Nucleus Budget, and provisions under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to inclusive growth, Das said all stakeholders must work together to improve the overall socio-economic condition of Scheduled Caste communities throughout Tripura.