Tripura minister condemns alcohol, DJ use during idol immersions

Tripura’s ARDD and SC Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das has voiced concern over the practice of idol immersions accompanied by alcohol consumption and loud DJ music, calling it inconsistent with traditional Hindu cultural values.

The minister emphasized that such practices deviate from the sanctity and decorum of religious rituals, urging communities to adhere to traditional customs during festivals.

“Immersing the idol of Thakur while drinking alcohol and dancing with DJ music is not the culture of traditional Hinduism. Therefore, I request all the well-informed people of our society to come forward against this bad culture,” Das stated.

The minister further emphasised the need to guide the younger generation on the right path through correct and spiritual practices.

“We have to remove the next generation from the wrong path and take it to the right path,” he said.

Concluding his message, Das extended his wishes for good health and a meaningful life for all.