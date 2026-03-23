Tripura minister demands ‘bulldozer action’ against CPI(M) offices over alleged land encroachment

Parliamentary Affairs Minister of Tripura, Ratan Lal Nath, on March 23 launched an attack on the opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), alleging large-scale encroachment of government land during its tenure and calling for demolition of “illegal” party offices using bulldozers.

The remarks were made on the last day of the Budget Session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly after CPI(M) MLA Shyamal Chakraborty raised a question regarding the occupation of government land in Boxanagar under Sepahijala district and sought details of the action taken by the government.

Responding to the query, Nath said the government has already initiated steps, including action by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, against illegal occupation of land. “The government is taking action against illegal activities,” he said.

The minister alleged that during the CPI(M)’s rule, more than 100 kani of government land was encroached upon and rubber plantations were set up illegally. He further claimed that land across the state—from South to North Tripura—was forcibly occupied during the previous regime.

“You should respect the Chief Minister for the way he has been taking action. During your tenure, not only government land but even personal land was illegally occupied. They should be ashamed and learn from us,” Nath said, intensifying his criticism of the opposition.

He also asserted that action had been taken in several cases and demanded that all illegal CPI(M) party offices be demolished using bulldozers.

Chief Minister Manik Saha supported Nath’s statement and referred to a specific case in Amarpur under Gomati district. He alleged that a CPI(M) party office had encroached upon 556 square feet of government khas land without authorisation.

According to the Chief Minister, proceedings were initiated in the court of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Amarpur, in May 2018, and the Gomati district authorities ordered eviction. The CPI(M) subsequently challenged the order in the High Court, where the petition was dismissed, he said.

The exchange led to heated moments in the Assembly as allegations and counter-allegations marked the final day of the Budget Session.