Tripura Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath, during a meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on May 9, urged the establishment of a new Central Agricultural University in Tripura by integrating the existing constituent colleges.

He also requested the setting up of refrigerated compartments in express trains to support the transport of perishable horticultural produce.

Minister Nath, during the meeting with the Union Minister, said that agriculture remains the primary economic activity in Tripura, with paddy as the major food grain crop.

“As such, increasing the production and productivity of paddy, along with improving cropping intensity, continues to be a priority. However, the labour-intensive nature of paddy cultivation, coupled with an acute shortage of farm labourers in the state, has made it increasingly challenging to carry out timely agricultural activities,” he said.

He further mentioned that Tripura experienced a devastating flood from August 19 to 22, 2024, resulting in massive crop losses. Additionally, most of the farm machinery distributed over the last five years was severely damaged.

“Further, to support farmers in marketing their produce, I request that the stoppage time of Delhi-bound express trains at Dharmanagar Railway Station be increased from the current 2 minutes to 5 minutes to facilitate the loading of agricultural commodities. Additionally, provision of refrigerated compartments in express trains may also be considered to support the transport of perishable horticultural produce such as jackfruit and pineapple,” said Minister Nath.

He also highlighted that, since 2020, the operational guidelines of PMFBY have excluded “inundation” under the category of “localized peril calamity” for risk coverage in paddy cultivation.

“As a result, farmers suffering crop loss due to inundation are currently not eligible for compensation. I request a reconsideration of this provision to ensure justice and adequate relief to affected farmers. Lastly, I would like to request the establishment of a new Central Agricultural University in Tripura, integrating the existing constituent colleges — the College of Agriculture and the College of Veterinary Science. This initiative would significantly enhance agricultural education, research, training, and consultancy in the state, thereby bridging critical gaps in the sector,” he added.