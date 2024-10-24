Tripura Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury in two letters urged to consider a maximum price limit for flights on the Agartala-Kolkata route and seeking the progress in declaring MBB Airport as an Immigration Check Post and eventually as an International Airport.

Chowdhury in his first letter to Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director, InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo) said, “I am writing to bring to your kind attention on a matter of significant concern regarding the skyrocketing airfare on the Agartala-Kolkata route and withdrawal of services of 3 Indigo flights from Agartala- Kolkata Sector. We have observed that ticket prices for flights between Agartala and Kolkata are currently between Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000 for a distance of only 327 km”.

He said that this issue was highlighted by members of the Tripura Legislative Assembly during their last session on September 5, 2024.



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“While we understand that factors like fuel prices and operational costs can affect airfare, I urge IndiGo Airlines to consider how these increases impact all air passengers. We have learned from media and airline sources that, as part of the winter schedule for 2024, IndiGo Airlines will replace two 78-seat ATR flights with a 180-seat Airbus on the Agartala-Kolkata route, starting October 27, and December 16, 2024. Additionally, the cancellation of the last night flight (an Airbus) from Kolkata -Agartala- Kolkata will reduce the total number of available seats by 360 on both sides. This situation raises concerns about limited air travel options for passengers in the state. Therefore, I would request you to consider setting a maximum price limit for flights on the Agartala-Kolkata route to protect the interests of the public. Thank you for your attention to this important issue. I look forward to your support in addressing concerns about airfare regulation and establishing a cap on the maximum fare for the Agartala-Kolkata route. I also request you to kindly reconsider decision of your management and continue the existing above-mentioned three flight services on the Agartala-Kolkata route, considering the public interest in Tripura”, the letter reads.

In another letter to the Bandi Sanjay Kumar Minister of State for Home Affairs Government of India, Sushanta told him that despite release of an advance fund the progress of starting international flights on the Agartala-Chittagong-Agartala route has been very slow.

“I look forward to hearing about the progress in declaring MBB Airport as an Immigration Check Post and eventually as an International Airport as soon as possible”, he added.